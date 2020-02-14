WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District launched an online survey Thursday aimed at gathering public opinion on areas where the district is doing well, possibilities for the future, obstacles and areas to prioritize.
At the end of the survey, participants are asked to assign a letter grade to either the district as a whole or to their child’s school.
The survey will be available through March 1 in English and Spanish on the district website wenatcheeschools.org.
Parents, staff, registered district volunteers and students in grades 8-12 were emailed a customized link to the survey and electronic survey kiosks, and paper copies are available in Wenatchee school offices.
The survey is a final piece of new Superintendent Paul Gordon’s listen-and-learn strategy before embarking on the next step of his transition plan which includes recommendations for the future.
Gordon has been on the job since July.