WENATCHEE — Wenatchee elementary schools will start a little earlier next year while middle and high schools will start a bit later.
The changes include a proposed new school start-time schedule that comes with an even bigger impact on bus riders.
The new hour separation in start times — 7:45 a.m. for elementary and 8:45 a.m. for secondary — will allow elementary school bus riders to be picked up and delivered first, with buses returning for a second run to pick up and deliver secondary students.
Students who have had two-hour bus rides in the past will now be on the bus for no more than an hour with the new routes. The earliest student pick-up would be at 6:40 a.m., 10 minutes later than the current earliest pick up.
The changes were proposed by Transportation Director Jennifer Lagadinos and presented to the board Tuesday by Assistant Superintendent Mark Helm.
“We still have to figure out some pieces,” Helm said, including after school and sports activity buses and morning supervision.
Other advantages, he said, include safer loading zones, separating elementary students from the secondary students. The routes will be more efficient and consistent, he said, with the same bus driver being able to handle both morning and afternoon routes. Before, some students had different drivers and the morning and afternoon routes varied.
“Having kinder-kids with high school kids is one of the biggest complaints we get,” he said. “And we also have concerns with special-needs kids who have to transfer buses.”
The changes are not expected save the district money, but won't cost more either.
The specific routes are still being developed, Helm said. Techs rode the bus earlier this school year and pinpointed where each student rider lives. That data was entered into a new routing software program to help figure out the new routes.
The research so far, he said, is it will be more efficient all around, in terms of bus use and consistent school hours. The district had been working on trying to figure out how to add 15 minutes a day of instruction time to some of the elementary schools. This new schedule solves that.
The new routes also have the potential to increase bus ridership, Helm said.
Currently 35% of students who live along the bus routes ride the bus.
“We’re hoping with the rides not as long and more efficient, more students would ride the bus and that it might help some parents,” he said.
The proposed drop-off times provide about 20 minutes before the start of school, which will still allow students time to get breakfast.
Board member Julie Norton, speaking as a parent who takes her kids to school, said it likely will mean families will have to rethink morning schedules.
Helm said he expects some concerns also in the afternoons, for families who were counting on older students to be there to watch the younger kids.
“We recognize that this will change things for everybody — staff and parents,” he said. “We will do a 10-day comment period online asking students and parents for input, to see what we have missed. We want to hear that.”
For the link to the district's survey about the new schedules, go to wwrld.us/3f21NAr. The survey also covers the district's grading plan for the COVID-19 shutdown period.