WENATCHEE — Wenatchee students might have an easier time figuring out what not to wear to school following recent changes to the district’s official “student dress” procedures.
They can cross off Cookies, Teardrop and Vaprwear brand clothing from their school attire, for a start.
Those are some of the new items added to the prohibited clothing list that is now a living document on the district’s website to be updated as needed by school staff.
Previously, the specific items of banned clothing were listed in the text of the official procedural document that accompanies the board-approved dress code Policy 3224. It was last updated in 2016.
The policy directs the superintendent to develop procedures that provide “guidance to students, parents and staff regarding appropriate student dress” to ensure student safety and minimize disruption.”
The newly worded guidelines, presented Tuesday to the five-member school board, walk the line between creative expression and health and safety.
In general, prohibited clothing and jewelry “supports any gang or hate group affiliation or activity, advertises tobacco, alcohol, drugs, illegal substances, illegal acts, weapons, or that promote violence.”
For details, states the procedure, see the list posted on the website.
That list was created with input from local law enforcement officers, said Superintendent Paul Gordon.
“The list includes the most current identifiers to gang or hate groups,” Gordon said. “They said this is the best list right now.”
The challenge is not to get caught up in what’s on the list, but focus on the reasons for it, he said.
“We want kids to feel safe and comfortable with themselves,” Gordon said. “That’s what it’s about.”
The changes to the written procedure, he said, create more opportunity for school administrators to work one-on-one with students.
The updated version also eliminates gender-specific clothing references — halter tops, skirts and necklines — and does not include specific language about covering arms or midriffs.
It states the district supports students “dressing in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity and/or gender expression.”
Shoes are still required and a conversation might follow between student and principal about clothing or accessories deemed “unsafe.” Hats and scarves are not banned outright as they were before, but still can’t violate one of the other prohibitions.
In addition to law enforcement officers providing input on items for the prohibited list, Gordon worked with a committee of district administrators from elementary, middle and high school levels, a group of six high school students and board members Laura Jaecks and Michele Sandberg.
“I think this takes the pressure off the building administrators. It allows them to focus on where they need to focus — on safety issues,” Sandberg said of the new procedures.