WENATCHEE — The city is selling commercial properties as it prepares to extend McKittrick Street under the BNSF Railway tracks and build out Columbia Street.
Up to 5.5 acres are available, with the ability to customize lot lines. The City Council in October accepted a $269,065 bid from Ascendant to demolish the former Northwest Wholesale warehouse and office buildings to make way for the project.
It’s part of the city’s North Wenatchee Avenue Master Plan, designed to create a redevelopment strategy for properties affected by the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
“We needed a signalized intersection there anyway,” said Economic Development Director Steve King. “That signal’s been planned there for a long time, and after the fire we just kind of took a new look at it. That plan showed how you could do an underpass there, so we’re well on the road to seeing a whole transformation of that area.”
King said the signal will cost about $2.3 million and be completed by 2021. The extension under the railroad tracks will cost about $25 million, he said, and the city is pursuing grant funding for that.
“We are trying to follow the intent of the plan that was developed,” he said. “When the road goes under the railroad track, when we get funding for that, that’s going to be a pretty amazing little spot connected to the waterfront.”
Possible options for the properties being sold include a hotel, grocery store, restaurant or retail businesses, King said. The city initially tried to sell the entire piece for one development, but did not receive any proposals.
“It takes a couple years to do a property deal and for the new property owners to get plans and start building,” he said. “So you won’t see a whole lot of activity out there for two or three years before actual buildings start going up.”