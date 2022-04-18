Purchase Access

220419-newslocal-suspectscaptured 02.jpg


Police travel along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail driving toward a suspect located in the Columbia River at about 4 p.m. Monday.

EAST WENATCHEE — A shooting Monday afternoon in Wenatchee led to the arrest of two people in East Wenatchee and the hospitalization of one individual with serious injuries.

Two people fled the Methow Street shooting in a white Grand Marquis crossing the George Sellar Bridge where East Wenatchee Police officers saw the car, said Assistant Chief Erik Hampton with East Wenatchee Police.

Police units got behind the vehicle at Ninth Street N.E. and Valley Mall Parkway and chased them up Ninth where they turned north on Baker Avenue, he said.

The vehicle crashed into a retaining wall and fence east of Baker Avenue after being chased to 27th street and Baker, according to Hampton.

Witnesses then saw the two male suspects in black hoodies flee southbound toward the Eastmont extension where the police lost sight of them, Hampton said.

220419-newslocal-suspectscaptured 01.jpg


A member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office radios the location of a male authorities are pursuing on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail about 4 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses then made calls that one of the suspects was on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. The suspect jumped into the Columbia River but was arrested, according to Hampton.

The other suspect broke into an unoccupied home and stole a bicycle, he said. But as he was fleeing the scene, officers Tased the suspect and took him into custody.

Police officers, detectives and command staff from all four agencies in the valley — East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments and Chelan Douglas County Sheriff offices — worked together in this incident, according to Hampton.

SWAT officers were also called out onto the scene to assist and check homes, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

