WENATCHEE — More than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site as of last week, while COVID-19 cases have increased.
The COVID-19 rate, taken over 14 days, has risen to 176.6 per 100,000 from 117.7 around two weeks ago. People may have seen that cases were going down and relaxed masking and social distancing, said Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant also remains a major concern, Davies said. “Right now, we’re assuming that it is all across the entire state,” Davies said during Tuesday's news conference at the Town Toyota Center. “There’s currently surveillance being done by the state to track B.1.1.7, and as we’ve seen in Europe and other places, it changes the dynamic of the pandemic.”
Davies referred to the situation in Germany where the B.1.1.7 variant forced the country to extend its lockdown into April, treating the situation as if it were a new pandemic.
“We’re asking everyone to continue to using masks and to kind of reestablish mitigation efforts,” Davies said. Vaccines are still effective against the variant so it is currently a race to vaccinate as many people as possible, he said.
Around 1,100 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Monday, Davies said. The health district will be working to fill available appointment slots for COVID-19 shots at the Town Toyota Center for the rest of the week. More than 400 appointment slots were still available for Thursday as of Tuesday afternoon.
The biggest issue right now is getting the word out, Davies said in a phone call on Monday. Some are still confused about who is eligible and others remain hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
Essential workers in some congregate settings — like farmworkers and grocery store workers — were included on March 17, but every person who was eligible in previous phases stays eligible, according to the state Department of Health.
So, if appointment slots do not get filled up on a certain day, what happens to the vaccine?
In the case for vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that have already been thawed, they will most likely be used the next day or two, Davies said.
"If we're getting consistently like less than 300 [appointments] here, and 400 there, where we have extra trays, and we see that Grant County doesn't have enough vaccine, we'll move a tray to Grant County to help them get coverage."
Doses will eventually make it into someone's arm and will be kept in the region, according to Davies. "While it appears that we have a lot of slots that are still open, we're able to get people to fill them up," he said.
This added logistical problem would not be solved either by expanding eligibility quickly or allowing people to get vaccinated out of phase, Davies said. Rural counties will simply get through vaccinating their populations faster than urban counties, according to Davies.
"Urban counties are going to take time to have to catch up because they just have so many more people to do and so much more logistics," Davies said. "It's a lot harder to identify vulnerable groups when you have so many people and limited staff. If we opened up right now, Chelan-Douglas counties are going to be flooded with 30,000 people wanting to get vaccines. The problem is we don't have that much vaccine."
Davies said that the state Department of Health's rollout plan is tiered by phases to prioritize those most at risk. The state and health district do not want to swamp the system with low-risk people if they need to still go through high-risk populations.
Davies also shared his appreciation for the work that local school nurses and teachers have done toward identifying cases and helping with contact tracing.
"They've done a phenomenal job keeping our kids safe and doing so under these intense circumstances," he said.
This bit of encouragement comes on the heels of a press release from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that updates social distancing guidelines for schools.
Elementary, middle school and high school students could safely remain three feet apart in classrooms, according to the CDC press release. However, while the CDC recommends that elementary schools reopen fully, opening up middle and high schools would be more challenging, Davies said.
"Currently, the governor's office, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and the Department of Health are working on guidance," Davies said. "They're going to be providing guidance on whether or not schools across the state will open, whether this will happen in spring or fall. We'll be hopefully hearing about that in the coming weeks."