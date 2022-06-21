WENATCHEE — With its entire inventory replaced, the Wenatchee Target is ready to reopen.
Target will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, about three weeks after an unidentified man set fire to lawn furniture in the store’s outdoor section. The May 29 fire was contained to the furniture, but smoke damaged products throughout the building, which led Target to replace its entire store inventory.
“We replaced all of the store’s inventory out of an abundance of caution,” said Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo on Tuesday.
He added that all food was thrown away and the remaining inventory was turned over to a salvage vendor. He did not provide the cost to Target to replace the store’s inventory.
While the store is back in business, the criminal case remains under investigation.
Wenatchee police have shared a photo of the man suspected of setting the fire, but have not identified him because he wore a mask while in the store. The department also shared a photo of a potential witness Tuesday on its Facebook page, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Sgt. Nathan Hahn told The Wenatchee World in early June that detectives believe the suspect may have started the fire as a diversion to steal store items.
