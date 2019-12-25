WENATCHEE — The Game Night Girls have not forgotten how to play.
The kind where you laugh uproariously with friends and feel terrific at the end of an evening? They still got it. Here’s the curriculum they’ve followed the past quarter-century:
- Meet once a month during the school year.
- Hostess picks the games and food.
- Have a cocktail.
- Laugh. Of course.
The tradition began in 1992 or 1993 when a group of teachers, exhausted from work and helping to create what would become John Newbery Elementary School in Wenatchee, came together for a night of games and laughs.
“We just decided we work hard together, we need to play together,” said Cathy Reasor. “We talked about, ‘What should we do?’ and we just started, ‘Well, let’s have a game night.’”
The Wenatchee World covered the game night in 1994.
“We had the blahs and we needed something to pick us up,” Gina Woolett said at the time. Woolett was a secretary at Sunnyslope Elementary School. She died in 2015.
The group has maintained 10 or so members since its inception, some have passed away, like Woolett and Sharon Cockrum. Others have moved away.
Hours have changed a little, too. In the early years, the women met at 7 p.m., started games at 8 and finished about midnight. Now they start around 6 and are done by 9, but they still pack in the jokes.
“What happens at game night, stays at game night,” said Kip Johnson.
Terri Goveia recalled a round of “Scattergories” that stumped Denese Sollom.
“It was ‘States that start with N’ and she couldn’t think of anything and she’s from North Dakota,” Goveia said. “And she’s a teacher.”
Goveia, along with Reasor, Johnson and Jodi Smith are the remaining originals. On Dec. 19, Goveia hosted the night at her home in Wenatchee.
She was joined by nine of the 12 current members: Johnson, Reasor, Smith, Tracy Peterson, Abby Dalbeck, Andrea O’Donnell, Brenda Hauber and Lori McLaughlin.
The cocktail of choice is the Jack Frost — champagne, lemonade and blue liqueur with a sugar-frosted rim served in a flute glass — and the game is “Left Center Right.”
The game requires players to roll three dice — each labeled L, R, C or a dot — and then pass chips to the player sitting to left or right, or into a center pot. Players reroll if all three dice land on dot. The last player with chips wins the all the chips in the pot, or in this case, scratch Lotto tickets.
“What if one of us wins a million dollars?” Dalbeck asked. “Do we split it?”
Her question was never fully settled.
O’Donnell went back and forth with Smith in the final minutes of the first game.
“Mama needs a new pair of shoes,” O’Donnell said as she rolled her dice.
She won to loud cheers from the group, though her $3 winnings left her a few dollars short of a new pair of shoes. Reasor won the next round and $17.
“It’s an honor to get to be with these women,” Goveia said. “Can’t imagine my life without them.”