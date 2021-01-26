WENATCHEE — Now is a good time to stock up on carrots, buttons and arm-shaped sticks because come Wednesday morning, 3-6 inches of snow could be piled up in Wenatchee, a perfect storm for a snowman.
The National Weather Service in Spokane put out a winter weather advisory which will stay in effect until noon on Wednesday. Snow spreading north and east from the Cascades will cause winter driving conditions for morning commuters.
Commuters should allow for extra driving time, said Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane. Heavier snow, not just flurries, will start to come down in Wenatchee at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Most of the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get snowed on, according to the weather advisory.