WENATCHEE — The next few days might not be ideal for outdoor activities as temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees, accompanied by wildfire smoke flowing down from the Methow Valley.
National Weather Service forecast for Wenatchee:
Wednesday: 97
Thursday: 101
Friday: 105
Saturday: 105
Sunday: 94
Late July is typically the hottest time of the year for Wenatchee, said Greg Koch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
And this month’s heat isn’t backing off, with Friday’s forecasted high expected to match the day’s 105-degree record set in 2020.
Temperatures will begin increasing during the latter part of this week before a cold front moves in come Sunday, he said.
The cold front means potential thunder storms starting Saturday and that temperatures should go back down to double digits.
The average temperature in town during late July and early August is 89 degrees, he said. This year is the second-hottest summer Wenatchee has ever had when averaging out temperatures between June 1 and July 26.
Sunny weather as hot as 95 degrees or more has baked Wenatchee for a total of 21 days so far this summer, he said.
Haze seeping into the Wenatchee Valley from the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek fires by Winthrop is expected to arrive Thursday and last through Saturday, he said. The smoke is sticking around due to a lack of wind.
Andrew Wineke, air quality spokesperson with the state Department of Ecology, said Wenatchee’s air quality will be falling from good to moderate from Friday through Saturday.
Chelan is forecasted to have worse air quality — unhealthy for sensitive groups — during the same time frame, he said. Residents could see even worse quality in the mornings.
Moderate air quality means it is a good time to start paying attention to the conditions and looking out for older adults or people with pre-existing conditions, he said.
Those living in Twisp, Mazama and Winthrop have been facing the brunt of smoky air in Washington since fires began nearby.
The Methow Valley recently had the worst air quality in the country and, for a short period, the worst in the world, he said.
Wineke said he does not have a timeline for when air quality will get better in the Methow Valley. Fires can put out a lot of smoke even when firefighters are getting wildfires under control.
Wildfires are a part of a normal summer and this season still has a long way to go before it is over, he said.
