WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will host an open house for its McKittrick Street improvement project on Thursday at the Public Services Center.

“McKittrick Street is getting a big update,” said Ryan Harmon, city project engineer.

Map of Mckittrick

Map of the McKittrick Street improvement project area.
McKittrick Cross Section Overlay

Graphic of the goal of the McKittrick Street improvement project. 


