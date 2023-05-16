WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will host an open house for its McKittrick Street improvement project on Thursday at the Public Services Center.
“McKittrick Street is getting a big update,” said Ryan Harmon, city project engineer.
The $2.8 million project is within Pine Street and Pershing Street. It will create new sidewalks, curbs, and gutters on both sides of the road and improve stormwater infrastructure and street lighting.
Parking on both sides of the street will be removed and replaced with bike lanes.
The Washington State Transportation Board will provide the majority of the funding with a $2.3 million grant. The city put in $566,000 from its arterial fund.
Harmon said the city completed a similar update on McKittrick Street from Tacoma to Pine Street five years ago.
He added the city envisions McKittrick Street as a connection for vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic from Western Avenue to the riverfront in the coming years.
The city is currently creating a traffic signal intersection east of the project where McKittrick Street meets Wenatchee Avenue that’s part of the "MegaKittrick" project.
The MegaKittrict project includes the installation of traffic lights and the extension of McKittrick Street east to the railroad tracks in preparation for an underpass to connect to North Miller Street.
It will also bring upgrades to North Wenatchee Avenue with a boulevard look with landscaped medians, improved sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings.
“People will be able to go from Pershing Street to the riverfront through the underpass in the next few years,” Harmon said. “The city will eventually want to extend that access from Pershing to Western (Avenue).”
Harmon said the open house will on Thursday will be the first of two.
“The project is not really well known,” Harmon said.
He said that the city has mailed information to residents and reached out to special interest groups.
“This open house will get the public conversation going and let them know what’s going on,” he said.
The second open house will be in the fall.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024 and will wrap up at the end of that summer.
The city is working with engineering consultant ASJ Alliance for the project.
The open house is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Public Services Center training room on 1350 McKittrick Street in Wenatchee.
Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210
World staff writer
