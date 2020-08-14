WENATCHEE — Another toasty, triple-digit heat wave is headed to Wenatchee come Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning spanning Sunday to Tuesday for much of North Central Washington.
Daytime temperatures during the heat warning will range from 90 to 106 degrees throughout the valley, according to the report. Evenings will give some relief, dropping to the 60s or lower 70s.
Sunday's high is projected at 104 with a low of 71, Monday with a high of 104 and low of 73, and Tuesday with a high at 102 and low of 71.
After the heat wave, temperatures will drop a little, but Wenatchee is still looking at hot weather throughout August.
Spokane meteorologist Valerie Thaler said the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for the next 7 to 14 days.
“The heat is going to be around for a bit,” she said.
People should drink plenty of water when outside, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., she said. It is also important to never leave animals or children inside of a car for any amount of time, as that could be fatal.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society notes on its website that leaving a car window cracked does not help animals left inside and the heat can kill a pet within minutes.