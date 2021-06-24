EAST WENATCHEE — Waste Management is asking Wenatchee Valley residents to make sure their trash is out an hour early, by 5 a.m., to help keep their drivers out of the heat.
The time shift will be kept in place until Wenatchee Valley’s heat wave passes at the end of next week, according to a Waste Management news release.
The change is intended to keep workers safe during the hot weather, avoiding the warmest part of the day, according to the release. The date of trash pickups vary depending on residents’ collection day.