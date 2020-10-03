WENATCHEE — Around 10 rooms in the Travelodge hotel on Wenatchee Avenue were damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.
Two of the rooms had direct burn damage and the other eight were affected by smoke from the fire, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar said.
The Travelodge has a total of 48 rooms, according to Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce records.
No one was injured in the fire, McKellar said. It was reported by several 911 callers around 4:37 p.m. Saturday.
Responding firefighters found a row of arborvitaes on the south side of the building on fire, which had spread up the rear wall of the building and to the second floor, she said.
The fire was knocked down by 4:56 p.m. and crews cleared the scene by 6:20 p.m., McKellar said.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause. Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the incident.