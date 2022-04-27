Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A committee formed to help Ukrainian refugees who’ve relocated to the Wenatchee Valley has been awarded a $286,000 grant.

The Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee will use the funds to help refugees pay for housing, transportation, healthcare, food, clothing and other essential items, said Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert.

Two Ukrainian families have moved to the area since fleeing Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia in late February.

“Right now, they are living with host families, which is a wonderful thing, but it’s not sustainable,” Bugert said. “So this will help us come up with a plan to address some near term and long term needs.”

Officials estimate there could be 20 to 50 families who arrive in the area before July and another 50 to 200 by July 2023, according to the grant application.

The grant funding is through a state Department of Commerce program called Grants to Counties to Stabilize Ukraine Conflict Refugees. Chelan County applied for the grant on behalf of the committee.

The $286,000 must be used by June 30, after which the county will likely apply for another round of grant funding, Bugert said.



