Kylee Boggs, Wenatchee, with the help of her crew, sets up the Fourth of July fireworks show in Walla Walla Point Park in 2017.

WENATCHEE — What’s the Fourth of July’s Independence Day without fireworks?

The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July celebrations start at 11 a.m. at Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, until fireworks launch at 10 p.m. from the island on the Columbia River.



