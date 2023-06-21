WENATCHEE — What’s the Fourth of July’s Independence Day without fireworks?
The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July celebrations start at 11 a.m. at Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, until fireworks launch at 10 p.m. from the island on the Columbia River.
The Wenatchee Big Band will play along with the fireworks show. The national anthem, sung by by Kayla Taylor, and a military flag ceremony and salute start at 9:45 p.m.
Other music entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with The Trampolines, a Christian electronic dance music, hip hop and pop band. Then, The PreFunc performance is at 8 p.m., playing classic rock ‘n’ roll hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Okandogs will be onsite 2-4 p.m. with adoptable canines at a Yappy Hour on the back patio of Residence Inn by Marriott, 1229 Walla Walla Ave.
The Stemilt Growers Cherry Pit Spit Competition is at 3 p.m. and the apple pie eating contest, hosted by Sunrise Rotary, is at 5 p.m. in the park. Confluence Rotary hosts a corn hole tournament, as well as the Red, White & Brew Garden, which is open 12-9 p.m.
The food and artisan booths open the event in the park at 11 a.m. for browsing, shopping and snacking. It’s a family-friendly event with kids activities.
Parking inside Walla Walla Point Park is limited. The Town Toyota Center offers parking spots for $5 starting at 12 p.m.
A free shuttle service by Link Transit runs 7-9 p.m. between JCPenney’s back parking lot at 1300 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, and the park and again after the fireworks display.
Walla Walla Road will close to all traffic at 9 p.m. until the fireworks finish.
A fundraiser called “Red, White & You: Community Flag Project” supports the Independence Day Celebration Committee. The cost of the festival more than $95,000, so this year's fundraising goal is $30,000. So far, $2,756 was raised, according to the website wenatcheevalleyfourth.com, which is where people can make donations. Any donation of $50 or more at the event will be entered to win four tickets to a Seattle Mariners game.
