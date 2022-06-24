WENATCHEE — Most years, the Stutzman Ranch opens to the public the last week of June. This year, its U-Pick service won’t start until July 1. Owner and operator Floyd Stutzman estimated that this year, the orchard will only produce 20% of its normal cherry crop.
“It’s just been a real challenge,” he said. “It’s just another strange year.”
This spring and summer, North Central Washington has been unseasonably cool. In April, the area got record-breaking late snowfall; last year, the first day of June had an average temperature of 76 degrees, while this year, the average temperature that day was only 63.5 degrees.
This weather is making cherry trees go barren this year, which is causing the significantly reduced cherry crop predictions from orchardists like Stutzman.
Matthew D. Whiting, a professor of horticulture at Washington State University, said the large numbers of cherry trees without fruit can be attributed to the April snow showers.
“When it doesn’t get above 55 degrees Fahrenheit during flowering, the pollinators don’t fly and don’t pollinate the flowers,” Whiting said. “If you don’t get any pollination, you can’t get any fertilization.”
He also noted that sufficiently low temperatures can lead to frost damage, which kills the cherry flowers before bees can fertilize them. Additionally, the cooler-than-normal temperatures this month have delayed the cherry trees’ flowering, which is the root cause of the late harvest.
“It’s been one of the most challenging years that I can recall for cherry farmers,” Whiting said.
There is a silver lining. Whiting said the lower temperatures mean the cherry trees aren’t experiencing any stress that could be caused by heat around this time of year, and the delayed flowering means the underdeveloped cherries were more resistant to June rainwater than riper cherries would have been.
Local orchards like the Stutzman Ranch aren’t the only ones that have noticed the weather’s impact on the cherry harvest — larger organizations have felt it, too. After first predicting May 28 as the cherry season’s start date, Northwest Cherry Growers announced the season had begun on Friday, June 10. This makes the 2022 cherry season the latest to begin since 2011, when the season started on June 15, according to the Northwest Cherry Growers’ Round Three Crop Estimate.
Along with the later start date, the Yakima-based organization expects the 2022 cherry crop will yield more than five million fewer boxes of cherries than the 2021 crop. Last year, the harvest yielded 20.3 million boxes, but the most recent estimate puts this year’s crop at 14.9 million boxes.
CMI Orchards, which is based in Wenatchee and sells fruit nationwide, also felt the weather’s impact.
“The 2022 cherry crop is projected to be 27% below what we harvested last year and 25% less than the 2020 harvest,” CMI sales manager Joel Hewitt wrote in a prepared statement. CMI’s start date this year will fall eight days later than last year’s. Hewitt cited the April snow and cool June temperatures as factors impacting this season’s crop size and timing.
Stemilt Growers started its cherry harvest on Sunday, June 12, a full two weeks later than it started last year, according to marketing director Brianna Shales. In an email, she wrote that she expects the 2022 crop to come out to less than Northwest Cherry Growers’ predicted 14.9 million boxes due to the heavy rain last weekend.
While the weather is having adverse effects on this year’s cherry crop, there won’t be any long-term effects, Whiting said, as the trees will have “very little memory” of this year’s weather.
“Every year is a new year and a new adventure,” he said.