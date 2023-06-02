WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has again overhauled it's athletic department, which includes appointing the fourth athletic director in the last 20 months.
During that time the school also resolved a complaint it violated a federal antidiscrimination rule designed to provide equal access to students of public institutions.
The college announced on May 15 that Matthew Vargas would take over the position on an interim basis. Vargas was the men's basketball coach this season, and previously worked as an admissions navigator. He joined WVC in August.
Vargas takes over for Lance LaVetter, who began as athletic director in July. A reason for LaVetter's departure is not included in a WVC press release, and it does not state when he officially left the college.
WVC also named Aaron Vaughn the interim assistant athletic director. Vaughn works as the school's baseball coach, and joined in the college in July 2021. Vaughn replaces Kris Groce as assistant AD.
Groce was placed on administrative leave in February after joining WVC in June as women's basketball coach and assistant athletic director. A reason for Groce's administrative leave and departure was not noted in a February press release.
Lenin Guzman, a 2018 WVC grad, was named the school's interim men's soccer coach. Guzman takes over for Felix Son Vu, who joined the college in April 2022.
The three hires are the latest shakeup in WVC's athletic department.
Former Athletic Director Kyle Vierck was placed on administrative leave and left in the college in December 2021. In his place, WVC brought in former Athletic Director Greg Franz to serve on an interim basis. Franz worked in the role until LaVetter was hired last summer.
In February 2022, the college reached a voluntary resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to resolve complaints it violated an anti discrimination rule known as Title IX.
The OCR complaint alleged a lack of female athletes on campus and a unequal benefits for coaches. The college has worked to increase female participation rates, and chalked up the compensation discrepancy to timing.
To entice coaching candidates, the school now pairs coaching positions with on campus jobs to offer full-time pay and benefits.
As of November, the participation rate for females has increased this year to 38% of all athletes at WVC. During an initial investigation, OCR found that WVC would have needed an additional 138 female student athletes during the 2021-2022 for the school's female population and participation rates to be proportional.
