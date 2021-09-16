Gloria Atkins or Mish ee twie meant a lot to her community, tribes and family

WENATCHEE — When the newest building at Wenatchee Valley College was officially dedicated Tuesday to Gloria Atkins or “Mish ee twie,” her family was there so proud and honored this was taking place.

The new building is named “Mish ee twie” in honor of Atkins, a higher education advocate, tribal elder and Wenatchi Advisory Board founding member.

She served as the Colville Tribers Higher Education Director for more than 45 years.

Colville Tribal Chairman Andrew Joseph, who spoke at the dedication ceremony, said he got to know Gloria Atkins when he was in high school. Joseph said it made his heart happy the building was being named for a tribal elder who worked a lot of hours helping people.

“I know she helped my oldest sister when she signed up for college and started going to school. I know there were times when she worked after hours. It’s a lot of paperwork to get all of the students we have in our tribe to get them into college and stay up with them,” Joseph said. “She had to become like a counselor to many of our people.”

Joseph said the tribes have started a college endowment fund, with an extra $1 million added, in the name of Gloria Atkins.

Karen Condon, the chair of the tribe’s education and culture committee, said Atkins was a big support for her and her daughter when they went to college.

“Gloria spent so many years working on behalf of the students and the tribe in general,” Condon said. “It’s such an honor to have the college honor all the work that Gloria has done, not only for the tribe but for all students.”

Gloria Atkins son, Jim Andrews said he can’t describe how happy is for her, saying all of her work is being recognized because there were countless hours she stayed in her office, just to make sure students were ready to go back to the school on time.

Andrews said she was dedicated to her children throughout their lives. And she was equally dedicated to her job and the students.

“Especially from August to October, she would get to work early and leave late, just dealing with all the paperwork, making sure the students she had were taken care of. Not only that, but the countless check-ins during the school year to see how they were doing, making sure they were still doing okay as far as finances and just checking up on them,” Andrews said.

Her son William Andrews said he was still in shock over the building dedication, saying it was good all her hard work paid off. He said she was really dedicated to education, pushing himself and others to college.

Plus she stayed active in tribal activities.

“She was really active in a lot of things. She not only worked but did the funding for the Nez Perce Longhouse. With all her culture, she would be out gathering foods for the longhouse and family. She was a really hard worker,” William Andrews said.

Daughter Audrey Webb said the building dedication was such an honor, seeing how much people appreciated what she did. Webb said she inspired her to do everything she can and be what she can.

She passed that to students too.

“One of her main things was education and making sure the students had everything they needed and being there for them as far as funding and if they needed help, she was there,” Webb said. “She put a lot of time and effort into everything she did.”

Sister Patricia Atkins said this is all pretty overwhelming because Gloria was such a humble person. Atkins said she was a genuine, caring and kind person. She did things from her heart. Until now, Atkins said she didn’t realize how many lives she touched.

“We grew up together and I have a lot of experiences from childhood memories. We were all raised together. My father was born in 1900 so we really had some old-school teachings and discipline and she carried that throughout her life,” Atkins said.

The name, Mish ee twie, was a name passed through the tribal tradition. Atkins said her dad named them after one of his elders. In Gloria’s case, this was her father’s great aunt, who was born in the early-to-mid 1800s.

Growing up, Atkins said Gloria was very stubborn.

“She had a mind of her own. She was very determined. We had a strict upbringing. She would defy my dad and he would yield to her. She carried that throughout her life and this is proof of her character,” Atkins said. “It’s just overwhelming to have such an honor for family and our sister.”

Darlene Wilder was a colleague and friend of Gloria Atkins. Wilder said Gloria was a very tenacious woman and very aware of people in general and always encouraging to the families she worked with.

Wilder said she helped her granddaughter will college after her daughter died.

“She was very supportive of my youngest son who went onto Salish Kootenai College and then got a master’s degree in forestry at the UW,” Wilder said. “We miss people like Gloria.”

