200430-newslocal-wvc 01.jpg (copy)
A security guard walks the empty grounds of Wenatchee Valley College as students were told to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college has seen decreasing enrollment rates. 

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College enrollment this spring is down 12.5% from April 2021 between the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.

Libby Siebens, a WVC spokesperson, said part of the decline is due to a strong job market.

“When you can go out and make a significant wage without additional training, there’s not as much incentive to train for a credential or a certificate or a degree,” she said.

In addition to a strong economy, a statement-mandated vaccine requirement for anyone visiting campus for in-person classes continues to impact enrollment.

The college offers waivers for students who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated, though Siebens said some parents and students cited this requirement as a reason not to enroll.

With declining COVID cases in the community, Siebens said the college anticipates this requirement will be dropped for the fall quarter.

WVC has also seen a decline in Running Start enrollment. This quarter, WVC has 605.53 FTE running start students compared to 707.52 FTE students. Siebens attributed this to the total return of in-person classes at local high schools. Since WVC currently offers around 35% of classes face-to-face, Siebens said some students prefer a more traditional learning environment.

“Running Start... is a significant portion of our students and also our enrollment and our budget,” Siebens said.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

