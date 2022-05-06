In addition to a strong economy, a statement-mandated vaccine requirement for anyone visiting campus for in-person classes continues to impact enrollment.
The college offers waivers for students who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated, though Siebens said some parents and students cited this requirement as a reason not to enroll.
With declining COVID cases in the community, Siebens said the college anticipates this requirement will be dropped for the fall quarter.
WVC has also seen a decline in Running Start enrollment. This quarter, WVC has 605.53 FTE running start students compared to 707.52 FTE students. Siebens attributed this to the total return of in-person classes at local high schools. Since WVC currently offers around 35% of classes face-to-face, Siebens said some students prefer a more traditional learning environment.
“Running Start... is a significant portion of our students and also our enrollment and our budget,” Siebens said.
