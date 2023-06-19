WVC Graduation
Buy Now

The Wenatchee Valley College class of 2023 wear graduation robes to receive their degrees from WVC President Faimous Harrison at the Apple Bowl Friday.

WENATCHEE — About 400 Wenatchee Valley College graduates marched on the Wenatchee High School Apple Bowl stadium field Friday.

The ceremony ended with a spectacular pink sunset as graduation caps were thrown in the air and approximately 2,500 friends and family cheered from the stands.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?