WENATCHEE — About 400 Wenatchee Valley College graduates marched on the Wenatchee High School Apple Bowl stadium field Friday.
The ceremony ended with a spectacular pink sunset as graduation caps were thrown in the air and approximately 2,500 friends and family cheered from the stands.
Newly appointed (in January) college president Dr. Faimous Harrison was chosen by students to give the commencement address.
In an interactive portion, Harrison asked graduates to stand if they were the first in their family to attend college, which was almost half of the graduates.
Others stood to represent households where languages other than English are spoken. The graduation ceremony was in English and Spanish, and ASL interpreted.
More students remained standing or stood up when prompted for working while a student or for supporting family members and making sacrifices for their education.
The story of Harrison’s commencement speech was the message on an imitation dog tag he found: “Always remember: you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and love more than you know.”
Harrison came from California State University, Stanislaus-Stockton campus, where he was dean. He has a doctorate in higher education administration and leadership from Oregon State University, a master’s of science in physical education, pedagogy and leadership from Seattle Pacific University, and a bachelor’s of science in sociology from the University of Washington.
During the bestowing of degrees, Harrison often took an extra moment to share a few personal words to graduates as he handed them diplomas and shook their hand.
Dr. Tod Treat, WVC vice president of instruction and student services, conducted the commencement as master of ceremonies.
Treat gave the outstanding faculty member of the year award to Dr. J’Lene George of the psychology department, who made a speech about happiness.
Her main points were: “First, know or find out what is meaningful to you and spend time, energy, and resources on those things … Second, build and strengthen important relationships … Finally, be grateful and give back.”
The President’s Medal nominees were honored for exhibiting characteristics of academic excellence, a collaborative spirit, leadership and overcoming odds.
Congratulations were made to the 2023 graduates of several different WVC programs, including the 60 Running Start high school graduates getting their GED or high school diplomas this year.
Most of the graduates received associates in arts and/or sciences degrees.
Graduates also earned transfer associate degrees in applied science, business, general studies, music, nursing and science.
Graduates for associate of technical science degrees included subjects of automotive technology, chemical dependency studies, computer technology-network administration, early childhood education, medical laboratory and radiologic technology.
Certificate programs are also a part of WVC’s curriculum, and were awarded to 52 students this year.
After one hour of special addresses, another hour went to giving the degrees, as the graduates filed from the chairs to the main stage and the sidelines to have their photos taken.
Together, the WVC class of 2023 moved its graduation hat tassels from right to left after the degrees were conferred. Then, graduates moved from the field to Triangle Park to connect with their supportive family and friends.