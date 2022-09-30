221001-newslocal-trashfire 01.jpg
A firefighter hoses down a trash fire next to the old Chelan County Jail in the alley Friday near Kittitas Street in Wenatchee. It was the first official fire call of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

WENATCHEE — With the last documents signed Friday, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is official and available for calls.

Voters in August approved the merger of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 to form a regional fire authority that covers the Wenatchee Valley on both sides of the Columbia River, to include Rock Island and Malaga.

