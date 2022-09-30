A firefighter hoses down a trash fire next to the old Chelan County Jail in the alley Friday near Kittitas Street in Wenatchee. It was the first official fire call of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
WENATCHEE — With the last documents signed Friday, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is official and available for calls.
Voters in August approved the merger of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 to form a regional fire authority that covers the Wenatchee Valley on both sides of the Columbia River, to include Rock Island and Malaga.
“We’re excited to streamline the operational delivery system of the fire service in the Wenatchee Valley,” said Chief Brian Brett. “We’ve been functioning as one, yet two different entities. Now we will function as one.”
Brett said he doesn’t expect residents to notice a change in operations because “we’ve been functioning exactly like this for the last year and a half.”
He noted that service will see a bump in improvement after a new Rock Island fire station opens in May.
The department responded to its first call about 2 p.m. Friday: trash caught fire behind a building at the corner of South Wenatchee Avenue and Kittitas Street.
The new department is being led by Brett as chief and four deputy chiefs: Andy Davidson, Kelly Lindemann, Rick McBride and Kurt Blanchard. The department is staffed by 98 people, including 63 firefighters and 21 college students training to become career firefighters.
The administration will work out of Station 10 at 731 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, and the prevention division will work out of Station 1 at 377 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.
A new website is under construction and phone calls will be forwarded to the Wenatchee Avenue station. A new patch for uniforms and equipment is under development.
Approximately 57.5% of primary election voters within the regional fire authority boundaries approved the merger in August. It passed in Chelan County with 63.4% of the vote, but in Douglas County a majority of voters — 50.5% — voted against the merger.
Chelan County voters outnumbered their Douglas County counterparts by more than 3,000. To provide equal representation to the two areas, the department will be governed by three commissioners from Douglas County and three from Chelan County. The most recently elected commissioners were retained and will serve their elected terms.
Fire commissioners Ettore Castellente, Cameron de Mestre and Phil Dormaier of Chelan County and Dave Fennell, Danny Johnson and Gordon Zimmerman of Douglas County released a joint statement Friday thanking voters.
“The department is now blessed with the opportunity to streamline administrative and operational functions and increase the number of firefighters serving translate into increased service delivery capability. our community,” the commissioners said. “These improvements translate into increased service capability.”
Property tax increases connected to the merger begin in April. Tax revenue will allow the department to hire more career firefighters and replace aging vehicles and equipment. As separate entities, the districts had a combined budget of $15 million, Brett said, but with new tax revenue the budget will increase to $19 million.
The fire department will host an open house from 11-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at its Eastmont Avenue station. A second open house is scheduled from 11-2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the station at 240 35th St. N.W., East Wenatchee.
