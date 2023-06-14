Wenatchee Police training in 2019: active shooter exercise (copy)
Training exercise: Wenatchee Police officers enter the back of Wenatchee High School on July 3, 2019, during active shooter training. The three had been briefed for the staged training event that there were shots fired and people injured inside.

 Wenatchee World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Local emergency responders and law enforcement will simulate an active shooter incident next week at the Wenatchee Valley College campus as a training exercise.

People may see an "increased first responder and law enforcement presence" at the college and other areas in the Wenatchee Valley during the training June 23, but should not be alarmed, Confluence Health said in a news release.



