Training exercise: Wenatchee Police officers enter the back of Wenatchee High School on July 3, 2019, during active shooter training. The three had been briefed for the staged training event that there were shots fired and people injured inside.
WENATCHEE — Local emergency responders and law enforcement will simulate an active shooter incident next week at the Wenatchee Valley College campus as a training exercise.
People may see an "increased first responder and law enforcement presence" at the college and other areas in the Wenatchee Valley during the training June 23, but should not be alarmed, Confluence Health said in a news release.
"While we hope that this training is never needed during a real incident, it is vital that we work together with our community partners to prepare and identify areas for improvement," said Jean-Michael Dapena, Confluence Health emergency preparedness coordinator. "These full-scale exercises are crucial and offer insights that are not possible in table-top exercises for understanding how we can better protect and serve our community."
Confluence Health, Wenatchee School District, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Wenatchee Police Department and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are participating in the exercise.
Volunteers will play the role of patients who have assigned simulated injuries with makeup applied to add to the realism of the exercise, the news release said. Medical staff will also practice treatment and manage an influx of wounded patients.
