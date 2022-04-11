Polly Feehan, of East Wenatchee, shows certified fly casting instructor Aaron Culley her casting technique during a Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers Club Clinic Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park.
"Fly fishing is very meditative and relaxing," said Feehan, who rejoined the club this spring. Those who attended the free clinics on Saturday and Sunday improved their distant casting, double hauling and curve casting.
Daniel Hammond watches his line as he practices his casting during a free Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers Club Clinic Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park. Hammond joined the club a few years ago after he retired from teaching music.
WENATCHEE — It was a bright sunny day in Wenatchee Saturday, but the howling winds presented some challenges for fly casting classes at Walla Walla Point Park.
The classes were put on by the nonprofit Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers. The featured a number casting classes offered each hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the classes were full.
“Of course the wind would come up the day we have the clinic,” said Daniel Hammond, the vice president of the Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers.
Bruce Merighi, who handles conservation and education for the club, said the wind provided students with an opportunity to learn in adverse weather conditions.
“It might be windy on the day you want to go fishing. No wind is better. This is tough, but what can you do?” Merighi said.
The clinic was free for club members and the public. Hammond said people cam from Okanogan and Moses Lake to improve their casting skills.
“There are classes for people just learning how to fly fish cast. Earlier we had a class for people trying to improve the distance on their fly casting and learning different techniques,” Hammond said. “We’re going to go into other types of casting, but it’s for all levels. We have beginners who have never fly casted to people who have been fishing for 30 years.”
Certified fly casting instructor Aaron Culley from Cle Elum was leading the classes. Culley said the clinic teaches a variety of techniques involved in the course of a fishing day — from beginning casting to doing aerial casts.
“These are techniques a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to practice. These techniques will help people be more accomplished,” Culley said. “It’s always a variety of abilities and techniques.”
The club also teaches fly tying, but those classes are mostly in the winter, Hammond said.
Merighi said the club also teaches kids how to tie flies, such as during Salmonfest in Leavenworth.
“We have classes for boy scouts, but we also teach youth how to cast and how to fish,” Merighi said. “We do the same with adults. We do classes in just fly tying at Wenatchee River Institute. It’s all free."
The club will have an outing Saturday, June 11, at Beehive Lake and will visit other lakes and rivers this summer. For more information or to join, go to wwrld.us/WVFF.
