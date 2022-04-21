Wenatchee Valley: Here come the apples, here comes the parade

Andy Gill, left, and Steve Donithan with the city of Wenatchee paint one of 22 apples on the Apple Blossom Festival parade route, this one on Orondo Avenue Tuesday night. The template they use is on their truck at left. The apples, a longstanding tradition, are painted in five colors: yellow, green, pink, red, and gold.
WENATCHEE — Late into the night on Monday and Tuesday 22 apples were created. Not on trees after months of growth but on the blacktop of two Wenatchee streets.
Andy Gill and Steve Donithan spent those nights stooped over an apple template painting seven pink apples, six red, five green, three yellow, and one golden apple along the Apple Blossom Grand Parade route.
The two work for the Wenatchee Street Department and used porch and patio paint to color inside pencil marks they made with the template. It’s normally a one-night job, but because of the cold weather and the lengthened drying time of paint, they split it into two shifts.
Along with cold and wet weather, they said a newer chip seal on Orondo Street made painting difficult this year, trying to cover all of the bumps in the pavement with paint. Another problem: people occasionally walked off with the cones they used to cordon off the drying wet paint.
The tradition of painting apples on the streets started well over 30 years ago, according to Apple Blossom Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson, although she is unsure of the exact date. She said she remembers seeing them when she was in the parade as the queen riding the parade route on the float in 1985.
“They’re really there for the bands,” she says. “It’s suggested the bands play when they get to an apple or see it coming.” She says she thinks at one time each band was directed to play when they reached a certain color of apple.
She says it’s a signal that the festival is just around the corner. “For me, I always look at the apples as, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s the apples, this is really happening,’” she said.
