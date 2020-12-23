NCW — It might be a white Christmas this year, or at least Christmas evening, for the Wenatchee Valley with about a 30% chance of snow.
Snow could fall after 5 p.m. and with accumulations of about half an inch, according to the Spokane branch of the National Weather Service. The chance of snow increases after 10 p.m. and could get up to two inches, depending on elevation.
The chance of snowfall is the same between Plain to Wenatchee, according to the Weather Service website.
It will remain chilly going into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. It could snow again on Saturday into Saturday night.