Wenatchee Valley Memorial Day ceremonies salute those who made the ultimate sacrifice

EAST WENATCHEE — Four events throughout Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Memorial Day honored those who have lost their lives while serving the United States.
Other features from Memorial Day weekend
The Wenatchee Patriotic Council organized the services that spanned across the valley Monday morning - ceremonies were held in the Wenatchee Cemetery, Pedestrian bridge, Evergreen Memorial Park and Pybus Public Market.
The Wenatchee Patriotic Council is an organization that includes local veteran group leaders.
The ceremonies opened with the posting of colors and an invocation. For the service at Evergreen Memorial Park and Wenatchee Cemetery, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz spoke a few words on the importance of Memorial Day. The ceremony on the Pedestrian bridge specifically honored those lost at sea and both mayors threw a wreath into the Columbia River.
“This is our annual Memorial Day salute to those who have been lost at sea,” said Commander Brad Pieratt of the Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign War at the Pedestrian bridge ceremony. “It’s especially important to the Navy folk that are here and we have some Navy veterans (here) as well.”
The ceremonies at the cemeteries included a laying of wreaths at a marker. A rifle volley was followed by Taps, a military call signaling “lights out” and played as homage to those in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“No one has ever served at sea without knowing that each day could be their last,” said Sarah Simonson, Benediction Chaplain and Air Force veteran, at the Pedestrian bridge ceremony. “No one served a day at sea without the knowledge that the ship they sail might not survive to sail another day. But no one at sea let these fears overcome them.”
Ceremonies were led by Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars — the event included participation from American Legion Post 10 and Auxiliary, Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3617 and Auxiliary, Wenatchee Veterans Hall, Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, Wenatchee High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Washington State Daughters of the American Revolution, Gold Star Mothers of Washington and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372
on Twitter @KalieWorthen
World staff writer
