WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will soon be renovating its community space after receiving $283,000 in funding from the state Legislature in 2020.
The focus is to improve acoustics and accessibility, as well as improvements that deal with the age of the museum’s buildings, according to Ashley Sinner, the museum's outreach and public relations coordinator.
The upgrades will include a new sound system, an installation of acoustic tiles and ceiling clouds, an upgraded stage, new lighting and increased accessibility for those with hearing aids.
The sound system upgrades will help aid audio quality and allow for various types of media during community events, according to Sinner. The new tiling and clouds should help reduce sound problems caused by high ceilings and hard surfaces in the museum.
The museum’s performance hall will be closed down during renovations for three to four weeks, according to a museum news release. The work will temporarily close off access to the Liberty Theater Wurlitzer Pipe Organ.