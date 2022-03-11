WENATCHEE — Local officials anticipate the Confluence Parkway, which the state allocated the funding needed to complete earlier this week, will have regional economic, transportation and safety benefits.
The Legislature’s final “Move Ahead Washington” transportation plan included the $85 million in state grant money needed for the project. The package cleared both chambers Thursday, the last day of the 2022 session.
The $134 million Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River connecting the city to Highway 2/97. The project previously received $49 million in federal grant funding.
Local elected and transportation officials are excited about what the new roadway will be for Wenatchee and North Central Washington.
“This is a big deal. This is a big deal for our region,” Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said. “We’re pretty darn excited.”
Kuntz said he was slightly surprised by the final inclusion.
“Three weeks ago, this project was not in the funding package, and we had to work our tail off to get it put in there,” Kuntz said.
Once built, the project will result in savings — both time and money — for local transit. Richard DeRock, Link Transit general manager, said the project could save as much as $1.89 million a year.
That figure comes from the 3,063 service hours saved from shorter routes and the 12,028 services hours saved from decreased congestion each year. Link estimates buses will drive 58,200 fewer miles and peak hour travel times will be reduced by 14 minutes.
Jeff Wilkens, executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, said the project has been discussed since the mid-2000s.
The roadway will act as a bypass for North Wenatchee Avenue and separate the through trips from those stopping at a business on the roadway. Wilkens said the roadway also offers another route in the event of an evacuation.
“The day that bridge opens up and can carry traffic, the community’s going to be safer if we find ourselves in another one of these crazy wildfire scenarios,” he said.
Wilkens said the roadway will benefit people who live outside city limits and commute to Wenatchee for work or other needs.
“I think there’s the quality of life improvements, I think there are business efficiency improvements, particularly for anybody whose business relies on moving vehicles through North Wenatchee Avenue,” he said. “We’re maybe not surprised, but we’re definitely excited.”
Technically, the actual state funding appropriations will occur closer to construction. Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said this is likely in the 2025-2027 budget cycle. Kuntz said Thursday the project will likely take two years to complete.
Funding for the project was no guarantee. In early February legislative leaders, including Hawkins and Senate Transportation Committee Chair Marko Liias, D-Everett, Zoomed with Kuntz, Wilkens and DeRock, among others, to discuss the parkway.
Unveiled on Feb. 8, funding for the project didn’t make the cut in the initial transportation plan, though at the time Hawkins said he was still optimistic.
Hawkins voted against the package in both the Senate Transportation Committee committee and the full Senate earlier this session, saying then the plan was “not yet a ‘statewide’ investment package.”
“We were still hopeful that in the final round of negotiations that there might be a chance, if there was remaining revenue, to have a placeholder for Confluence Parkway,” Hawkins said Friday.
The later inclusion of the grant funding was in part due to “a little extra revenue” and a “sensitivity from the transportation chairs to add a new project.”
Hawkins said the project will have a big impact on Wenatchee and North Central Washington.
“I have been very nervous about having only one crossing across the Wenatchee River,” Hawkins said. As the community has grown, he said those concerns have only heightened. “I think this project could be potentially very beneficial to the community for a variety of reasons.”
Beyond the project, Hawkins said the transportation bill also includes much-needed funding for existing roads.
“There are many high-priority preservation and maintenance projects in our region and the funding included in this transportation plan will help ensure those projects get completed also,” Hawkins said. “Preserving and maintaining the existing system is as important, or more important, than adding onto the system.”