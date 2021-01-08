WENATCHEE — Some Wenatchee Valley residents expressed shock and disapproval toward the riot that broke out on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths.
Already a news aficionado, Debbie Feist, a retired insurance agent in East Wenatchee, was watching the events at the Capitol as they unfolded with her husband, completely appalled and incredulous.
“I just couldn’t believe it," Feist said. "We felt we were in a third-world country."
If it with a foreign enemy, one can maybe understand, but it came from within the country, making it all the more serious, according to Feist. It was one of the worst days in American history, she said.
Wenatchee resident Brad Bouscher called the mob’s actions ridiculous. The Electoral College would certify the results of the election as written in the law, he said.
“The next thing [congress] need to do is arrest Trump for inciting a riot,” he said.
Bouscher added that when things get out of hand like at the Capitol and at Black Lives Matter protests, it is no longer protest, it is a riot.
It is the president's way of talking that influenced what happened, according to Jose Ramos-Sanchez. How he expresses himself and his words hurt us all as human beings, he said in Spanish. At the end of it all, what did the president do, Ramos-Sanchez asks. "Just criticize," he said.
For Cindy Huffer, a Sunnyslope resident, things started off as protest devolved into something more dangerous. She anticipated there might be problems but nothing on the scale of what happened.
"I'm glad that the congresspeople moved ahead and finished [the certification] and not call it a night," Huffer said. "I respect them for that."
Valerie Bills of Wenatchee was shocked by the violence and by the fact that there are groups formed for this occasion, she said. People have been getting farther apart when they should be coming together, she said.
But despite this, Bills trusts that the country is heading in the right direction rather than backwards. Seeing the Senate get back to work so quickly after such a frightful event gave her hope, she said.
“I don’t know how this will sound, but maybe [the country] should not be so nationalistic, so radical, or fanatic about one's opinions,” Brandon Felix said in Spanish on the subject of moving forward. "There should be more respect and tolerance towards people and their preferences."
Being from Mexico, the violence at the Capitol made Felix feel unsafe. He was disappointed to see these values forgotten by the country he holds in high esteem.