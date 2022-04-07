WENATCHEE — A committee to help Ukrainian refugees in the Wenatchee Valley announced Tuesday that a second family of refugees is expected to arrive next week.
The newcomers are a family of four, according to Russ Speidel, co-chair of the Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee. A family of two — mother, Julie, and daughter, Ari — arrived in the valley two weeks ago. The father and son of the family remained in Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
The committee met Tuesday evening to discuss ways to assist the Ukrainians.
Julie and Ari, whose last names were not disclosed, arrived in the Wenatchee Valley on March 21 after a month-long journey from Ukraine. They’ll soon live with Speidel and his wife, Jean, but are in need of services.
In particular, Julie wants a job and Ari, 14, needs to be enrolled in school, Speidel said.
Donations can be made by mail or in-person at Grace Lutheran Church at 1408 Washington St. Checks should be made out to Grace Lutheran Church with “Ukrainian refugees” written in the memo line.
The committee formed two weeks ago after a church forum to discuss the war in Ukraine.
At the forum, attendees learned of Julie and Ari, Speidel said. The committee expects to assist the new family of refugees arriving next week, a mother and three girls, ages 14, 12 and 9.
For questions regarding donations, contact Barbara Tilly at (509) 679-3900 or bbtilly@nwi.net.
The committee meets again at 7 p.m. April 19 at Grace Lutheran Church. The meeting is open to the public.
