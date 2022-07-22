WENATCHEE — Drivers crossing the Columbia to River on the Sellar Bridge may experience delays this weekend.
The State Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The maintenance will start on the north end of the bridge, affecting westbound drivers, before moving to the south end, affecting eastbound drivers, said Lauren Loebsack, a DOT spokesperson. The rightmost lanes of each side of the bridge will close during the maintenance on that side.
On Sunday, maintenance will also be done on the sidewalk. Pedestrians will be able to get by, but Loebsack recommended they take the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge, which is part of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, about a quarter mile north of the Sellar Bridge.
Workers will be looking at the underside of the bridge to identify any pressing maintenance needs, Loebsack said. The maintenance is being done over the weekend to affect fewer drivers.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
