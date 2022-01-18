WENATCHEE — Following updated state guidelines, Wenatchee Valley school districts have implemented new COVID protocols to reduce how long students and staff spend out of the classroom due to exposure to the virus or a positive test.
The state Department of Health released the guidelines Jan. 7 to align with changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some can return after five days instead of the previous 10-day quarantine period.
During last week’s school board meeting, Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon emphasized that the district’s main goal is to keep schools open for instruction. This came as an increasing number of students and staff missed class due to either a positive test or exposure. While 740 students were absent Dec. 6, more than 1,200 were absent Jan. 10 in the district of about 7,000 students.
The goal is the same at Eastmont.
“Our top goal continues to be to keep our schools open as safely as we’re able to do that,” said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont’s assistant superintendent.
Some classes in Wenatchee have temporarily shifted to remote learning due to a high number of absences. So far, Eastmont has not done the same.
In the new guidance, students and staff experiencing mild systems should get a test for COVID. Several local testing facilities, including both district offices, offer same-day results. Positive tests will result in a minimum of five days of isolation regardless of vaccination status. If a test is taken Tuesday, Tuesday is considered day zero, Sunday would be day five, and the first day eligible to return to the classroom would be Monday, or day six.
If a student or staff tests positive through a molecular or antigen test, several criteria will need to be met before they can return. These include:
- A minimum of five days since symptoms began. If no symptoms are present, five days since the positive test.
- Symptoms are either improving or not present.
- No fever within 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
- A negative test on the fifth day of isolation. If a student or staff member tests positive on the fifth day, or if symptoms are present, they will need to be isolated for the full 10 days.
Those returning after five days should monitor for symptoms and wear a mask through day 10. Students can also participate in the state Health Department’s Test to Stay Program, which offers a modified quarantine and reduces time away from in-person instruction and work. Students and staff exposed to the virus can continue to attend class if they:
- Test negative for the virus one, three and five days after exposure
- Are asymptomatic
- Wear a well-fitting mask
- Don’t participate in social gatherings or community activities. Students can still participate in school extracurricular activities and attend childcare and youth development programs before and after school.
Those with an accommodation from wearing a mask or face shield will still need to isolate for the full 10 days.
“Our goal, with all of this, is to keep our kiddos in class,” Kelly Lopez, the Wenatchee district’s director of human resources, said during last week’s school board meeting.