WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has upped its recruiting game for the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center, with the launch of its first-ever program guide promoting the free hands-on technical career training programs available for area high school juniors and seniors.
Printed copies of “Working Wonders” were mailed to 25,000 Wenatchee and Malaga area residents. An electronic version is available at wenatcheeschools.org/wvtsc.
“Instead of doing a winter Wenatchee School District Newsletter we decided to replace it with the program guide and use our district communication's budget to fund the project,” said Diana Haglund, district spokeswoman.
The district for years has printed quarterly newsletter (Back to School, Fall, Winter and Spring), which costs about $5,000 to print and distribute each time.
The plan moving forward is to update the guide every year to reflect changes in programs and offerings.
The skills center, which is operated by the Wenatchee School District, serves students in Cashmere, Cascade, Eastmont, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson, Pateros, Quincy and Waterville school districts. Students attend the tech center, at 327 E. Penny Road in Olds Station, for half the day and their own high school for half the day.
Students earn high school and college credits while learning a trade or career skills in one of nine specialized training programs including:
- Automotive technology
- Digital media arts
- Collision repair technology
- Construction trades
- Cosmetology
- Criminal justice/police science
- Culinary arts
- Fire science
- Videogame design and programming
The center also offers a summer academy and community services through select programs.
Enrollment in the summer academy is currently open. The session runs from June 15-July 3.
In January 2019, the tech center was struggling with an unexpected drop in enrollment — about 50 part-time (25 full-time equivalent) students fewer than anticipated. That put it on track to post a $230,000 budget deficit in the 2018-19 school year. The district embarked on a recruitment effort to prevent having to make program cuts, which was the other option.
It worked.
This year, according to the district’s enrollment report in the packet for next week’s board meeting, the center is running about 28 full-time equivalent students ahead of what was budgeted — and 40 more than last year, with enrollment numbers higher than any in the past seven years.
“We attribute much of this to the efforts of the staff to step up recruitment and outreach efforts in schools and among the community,” Haglund said. “Each program has an advisory board made up of business and industry leaders who have also made an impact on sharting the compelling stories of student learning and success.”
Haglund said the program's budget is solid and currently generating a surplus to help replenish program expenses.
“They are in an excellent position to grow,” she said.
The newly introduced program guide is designed to help with that.
“With an adequate budget planning in the future, we can expand that mailing to the whole region,” she said. “We may also explore doing a postcard (most cost-effective at that volume) to a broader region to drive traffic to the Tech Center website where the guide will live.”
For information on the program guide visit wenatcheeschools.org/wvtsc or call 662-8827.