Wenatchee Valley YMCA planning new facility

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is looking for a new-and-improved facility, possibly at the Chelan County PUD’s current headquarters on Fifth Street.
The nonprofit’s current facility consists of two attached buildings — a three-story one built in 1912 and a two-story in 1926 — and comes with a number of issues. It’s dysfunctional for safety standards, has limited parking and is not ADA compliant.
“There's no way we can stay in our current vessel and retrofit it to have the physical needs it takes to serve the valley,” CEO Dorry Foster said Wednesday. “We can serve 3,000 more people a year if we can change our vessel.”
She added that the PUD headquarters is among the locations the YMCA is considering. If the YMCA did decide on that option, its new facility could take up 1-3 acres and stand two stories high with the option for new construction or reuse of existing structures.
Regardless of location, the new facility is likely to be smaller but more efficiently used.
“We're taking 45,000 square feet that’d be about 95% efficient, versus (our current) 65,000 square feet that’s only 50% efficient,” Foster said, adding that the YMCA hopes to start construction late 2023 and have the new facility open by 2025.
The cost for demolition, renovation and construction for a new facility is estimated to cost $22 million total: $15 million is expected to come from community donations, $2 million from land donation, $3 million from state funding and $2 million from asset reallocation.
The YMCA plans on selling its buildings on Orondo Avenue, which would help raise the funds for a new facility. If the nonprofit ends up exceeding its fundraising goals, Foster said the YMCA might retain the property and use it for children’s programs.
The YMCA has already raised $2.65 million, including $0.5 million from the city of Wenatchee, and has $1.5 million in pledged donations.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the city is supportive of a new YMCA facility.
“New YMCAs in other cities have done wonders for the community,” Kuntz said. “You see all sorts of positive things happen with that, so we're excited. “
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone