EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts are nearing a merger, but there was concern Wednesday that Douglas County residents could be under-represented in future commissions.
“I don’t like the idea — the possibility — of losing all the representation from the fire district,” said Douglas County Fire District 2 Commissioner Dave Fennell at a joint meeting with Chelan County Fire District 1 commissioners.
The regional fire authority would include Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and stretch from Rock Island and Malaga to Sunnyslope and Lincoln Rock State Park.
Currently, each district has three commissioners. On Wednesday, they appeared in favor of retaining all six commissioners at the onset of the fire authority, and then reducing it to five after the first commissioner’s term expires.
However, Chief Brian Brett on Friday said an attorney representing both districts has recommended the regional fire authority retain all six commissioners.
A concern expressed at the meeting was that five at-large districts could result in an outsized number of commissioners from Chelan County, where the population is bigger.
Population also factored into concerns with districts: each district must be roughly of equal size, said Commissioner Phil Dormaier with Chelan County Fire District 1. The worry is that there could be wonky boundaries, like a Rock Island and Malaga district, because the East Wenatchee area is about a third as populous as its counterpart.
“If you have voting districts, which is what you would have to have if you’re going to have west of the river, east of the river representation for a surety, you would have to come up with a voting district tax structure,” Dormaier said, noting the need for uniform population sizes. “And so then you could end up with a scenario where, you know, you have a finger jutting out from one district across the river into another one, for instance.”
Commissioners have not voted to OK a merger and, fire officials say, would need a property tax levy lid lift approved by the public. Officials have until May 13 to place a tax measure on the August primary election ballot, Brett said.
While commissioners aren’t certain how they’d oversee the fire authority, they were in agreement at that the two districts, which have long responded in partnership to incidents, are working together better than ever.
“The leadership that came out of that and the cohesiveness that came out of this between the two sides of the river has been improved to the point where I’ve never seen it like this, like congeal so well together before,” Dormaier said.
The fire districts began exploring a merger in February 2021 and have essentially operated as one district since August.
“They’re not playing the same song on two different sheets of music, they’re playing the same song on one sheet,” Fennell said. He added it’s “hugely advantageous” for crews to know each other’s response plans.
The commissioners will discuss the regional fire authority in a public meeting Tuesday at Station 11, 206 Easy St. in Wenatchee.