Angelita Sanchez, Wenatchee, right, asks about a mask being given to her by Link Transit outreach specialist Laura Leon at Columbia Station on May 1, 2020, when mask wearing was a new thing and in short supply. Link Transit at the time suspended fare collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Link Transit board decided this week to make free fares permanent.
WENATCHEE — Link Transit riders will continue to board the bus for free — whether it's for the daily commute to a weekend excursion to Chelan or Leavenworth.
The Link Transit Board voted Tuesday to adopt a permanent, no-fare policy.
Link Transit suspended fare collection in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in July 2021 continued it for another year as a zero-fare pilot program.
Ridership dropped sharply in March 2020 due to the pandemic but began a slow rebound later that year, according to a Link news release.
Across other transit systems in the state and nationwide, current ridership is 30% to 60% of pre-COVID levels. Link Transit's ridership has, on the other hand, recovered significantly. May's ridership was 96% of pre-COVID levels.
Link Transit added new routes, which comes out to 10,000 more service hours, including express service between Wenatchee and Leavenworth and service to the Saddle Rock trailhead and South Wenatchee and Chelan Falls, according to the 2022 Link Transit Budget.
"We feel that a zero-fare system will allow us to continue growing ridership, while addressing equity and accessibility issues throughout our diverse communities," said Cristina Barone, Link's planning and development manager, in a news release.
This is also not Link Transit's first streak using a zero-fare system. Back when Link Transit first began in 1991, the bus system operated for almost a decade without collecting fares.
A fare was implemented in early 2000 due to a 45% loss of funding, according to the news release.
But now, fares have accounted for a diminishing percentage of total operating costs over time — 9.1% in 2012 compared to 4.7% in 2019, according to the news release. Link Transit is funded by a 0.5% of locally-collected sales tax, a variety of federal and state grant programs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone