WENATCHEE — Several local venues have relaxed their vaccine and masking policies in light of new state and federal COVID guidance.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday joined with the governors of California and Oregon to relax masking requirements beginning March 12. Masks will still be required in some facilities including health care, long-term care and corrections facilities.
On Feb. 17, Inslee announced the March 1 end to state rules that required people at indoor events with more than 1,000 ticketed or registered attendees to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The requirement had been in place since Nov. 15.
After nearly two years of guidance, Wenatchee Wild General Manager Bliss Littler is appreciative of the changes, though he said Wednesday the mandates may have a long-term impact on attendance.
“I think people are still very, very upset with the vaccine card mandates,” he said. “We’re hoping that people come back next fall. We think that it’s definitely going to have an effect.”
Ticket interest increased soon after the announcement and Littler is optimistic the few remaining home games will have increased attendance. The Wild have eight homes games in March — four of those after the relaxed masking rules.
Littler criticized the vaccine and masking rules in February and said they were responsible for a 40% attendance drop at games when they were in place.
On Jan. 26, the Wild’s announced attendance was 1,145. On Jan. 22, 750 attended the Wild’s home game. On Nov. 11 and 12, the Wild’s only home games before protocols took effect, the announced attendances were 1,927 and 2,667.
Attendance has continued to suffer, Littler said, with some fans staying away even after purchasing tickets.
Besides the Wild, the Town Toyota Center’s upcoming events in the next month include the KPQ Home Expo, multiple Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks football games and the Jordan World Circus. Mark Miller, the arena’s general manager, said it’s “up to the public to decide” whether event attendance will increase.
Effective Wednesday, the Numerica Performing Arts Center is no longer requiring event attendees to provide either vaccine proof or negative COVID test. The policy has been in place since Sept. 1. The change is in response to the change in state guidelines.
The first event under the relaxed rules will be is Colin Mochrie’s show on Thursday.
The Numerica PAC will drop masking requirements at the theater beginning March 12 with Kyle Kinane’s March 12 comedy show.
Alex Haley, the PAC’s program director, said it’s hard to quantify whether the rules impacted attendance. Some events, like Pink Martini on Jan. 21, were sold out, and more than 6,000 patrons have attended events since the PAC reopened in September.
“We might have people that are not comfortable yet coming out without the vaccine requirements,” Haley said. “I think in general, it’s probably just a sign that things are opening up and things are safe again.”
Some acts may impose stricter guidelines and the PAC recommends checking online or calling beforehand to see if additional safeguards are in place.
“We’re excited. We feel good about where we came from and we feel good about pushing forward,” Haley said.