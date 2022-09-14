WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Wild’s play-by-play hockey broadcaster Arch Ecker died Tuesday from a heart attack, according to Bliss Littler, Wild general manager and longtime friend of Ecker. He was 56.
Ecker was at a Spokane hospital for a final surgery stemming from a single-rollover collision on Interstate 90 near Ritzville in June 2021.
The collision caused serious internal injuries, and “a lot of complications,” Littler said.
Littler said Ecker was recovering, calling some Wild games, and began playing in his band, No Promises.
“Closing in on 1,500 games in my career,” Ecker’s Twitter account read. “Fired up as the @WenatcheeWild1 take the ice for the first time in preparation for the 2022-23 season! #RestoreTheRoar,” Ecker posted Sept. 2.
Ecker’s Wenatchee Wild updates also appeared in The Wenatchee World.
The surgery, about a week ago, seemed to go well, Littler said. “I just talked to him on Monday,” Littler said. “He was talking about trying to get back… hoping he’d be ready for the season opener.”
But Ecker was found on the floor of his hospital room in cardiac arrest, he said. Ecker was revived, only to suffer another heart attack from which he didn’t recover.
Littler said he and Ecker go back 30 years through hockey, before Ecker was brought to the team about five years ago.
“He’s like, so talented,” Littler said. “He’s a good guy, a good storyteller. He’s definitely more of a friend than an employee.”
Ecker's sister, Tracy Gonzales, said Wednesday she was in the process of setting up memorial and fundraising arrangements. A memorial likely will be in Wenatchee in the coming months, she said.
"He was beloved in many states," she said.
Ecker’s 2021 collision “caused perforation of a large part of his intestines and led to sepsis, six broken ribs, a broken collarbone, six broken vertebrae, a broken sternum and a bruised lung,” according to an online fundraiser set up by his friends, Al and MaryAnne Hockaday, to help cover medical costs.
“He has undergone five surgeries so far, is currently still in intensive care, and is looking at several months of recovery,” it said.
The last update by Ecker on the fundraising site was in July:
“... a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, posted prayers, sent good vibes, or reached out to show your love and support. It's simply breathtaking.”
This story has been updated to reflect Bliss Littler's correct title.
