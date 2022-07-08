WENATCHEE — A Friday afternoon golf outing included a phone call Cade Littler will likely never forget. The Wenatchee Wild forward was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL draft with the 219th overall selection by the Calgary Flames.
Adding to the moment for Littler was his dad — Wild general manager Bliss Littler — being by side when Cade got the call.
“His phone and my phone started to go off…and then I got called by Calgary,” Littler said.
Littler is the eighth Wild player to be selected in the NHL draft.
The Calgary Flames were the top team in the NHL’s Pacific Division this past season, with 111 points, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Seattle Kraken, who just completed their first NHL season, finished last in the same division with 60 points.
Littler said he was happy he got to share the moment with his dad.
“It was a really cool experience, all of the hours in the rink growing up, all of the experience he’s been able to give me, the lessons he’s been able to give me,” Littler said. “And being able to be a great role model for me. It’s been a really great process, and I’m really looking forward to keep going.”
Also out on the course was Chris Clark, head coach of the Wild. When both of the Littler's phones began to blow up with notifications, Bliss looked to Cade and said "did you just get drafted?"
Clark, on another cart, turned to tell them Cade just went to Calgary.
"That was pretty neat, it was a pretty special moment," Bliss Littler said.
Clark praised the youngster’s hockey knowledge and passion.
“His work ethic is unmatched. For a young kid, he understands what it takes. The work that has to get put in,” Clark said. “Whether it’s in the summer or in the season, he does that. He puts the work in. His work ethic is really impressive.”
The Wenatchee Valley native recently completed his first year with the Wild, leading the team with 20 goals and adding 25 assists. He was also named to the British Columbia Hockey League’s All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for the league’s Rookie of the Year award, among other recognitions and accomplishments.
"You're excited for him. You're excited for the Wenatchee Wild program," Bliss Littler said. "But really, mainly, just excited for Cade. I know the effort and all of the sacrifice that he's put in."
He was ranked on both the NHL’s midterm and final 2022 draft prospect rankings.
“It was a really great process, just to kind of wait and see what was going to happen today,” Littler said.
In January, Littler committed to play at Minnesota State University–Mankato, a top Division I hockey team, and said Friday he would attend Calgary’s development camp in the coming weeks.
The forward said he does not know when he could make it to the big leagues, though he will again suit up for the Wild in the fall. For him, Wenatchee has “been a great place to develop.”
“To stay at home, be with my family, I think that’s a big part of it,” he said. “And I think just last year I thought we had a good season, and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”