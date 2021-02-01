WENATCHEE — WinCo Foods opened its Wenatchee store to hundreds of shoppers Monday.
"I have been so excited for this," said shopper Stephanie Critchell. "I waited to do a big grocery haul."
Critchell brought seven bags to pack her groceries — WinCo asks customers to bag their own purchases — and said she's been holding off on buying groceries in anticipation of the store opening.
The store at 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave. opened at 8:30 a.m. and its parking lot was roughly three-quarters full by 9:30. The Wenatchee franchise is the company’s 130th location in 10 states and is located in the former Shopko building.
The store opened under COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s about the same as operating under normal business conditions,” said Tony Singleton, district manager of WinCo’s intermountain division.
“We follow all CDC guidelines, we’re at the 25% capacity per Washington state mandates. So yeah, we just make sure we’re just implementing our mask policies, our social distance policies and other that it’s just like normal business."
He added that masks are offered to those who don’t have any and announcements and posters remind customers to abide by coronavirus guidelines.
“Our motto is low-price leader every day,” Singleton said. “We make sure that we get good cost of goods and we pass that savings on to our customers. You’ll see some of the lowest prices you’ve ever seen in a grocery store.”
Shopko closed in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy. WinCo set its sights on the 84,000-square-foot building a few months later and ultimately spent roughly $6 million on construction and remodel, according to city building permits. WinCo is leasing the Wenatchee property from Kellogg Shopco Properties.
The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and staffed by 150 to 180 full- and part-time employees. Nationwide, WinCo has 19,000 “employee-owners”: a percentage of employee pay each year is deposited into their retirement account, Singleton said.
Outside the store walls, the parking lot was repaved and painted. Left-turn signals were added to the intersection of Maple Street and North Wenatchee Avenue — something the city of Wenatchee has planned for a few years to accommodate increased traffic in the area from a new tenant in the former ShopKo building and the addition of a post office, according to city planning documents.
Singleton noted that WinCo had previously considered Wenatchee as a potential home for one of its stores.
“We have a whole department that looks at different sites and areas: what’s a good fit for WinCo and what’s a good for the community?” Singleton said. “Wenatchee was a great fit for us.”