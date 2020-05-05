WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old Wenatchee woman was arrested Monday in connection to an apparent gang-related stabbing.
Police say Tayler “Baby T” Henderson stabbed an 18-year-old woman at least four times around 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Peachey and Mission streets, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The victim suffered stab wounds to the left leg, left hamstring, left wrist and right shoulder, the affidavit said. She told a detective that Henderson accused her of falsely claiming gang membership and then Henderson stabbed her, the affidavit said.
Henderson, known to police as a member of the Surenos, was arrested at an apartment on the 700 block of Walker Street, the affidavit said. She did not provide police with a statement.
Henderson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She’s being held on $100,000 bail at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.