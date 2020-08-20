WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee woman was sentenced to a year in jail after she allegedly stabbed a woman she believed was falsely claiming gang membership.
Tayler “Baby T” Henderson pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree assault, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced her to 12 months in jail and 12 months of community custody.
Henderson was accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman at least four times around in May, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
She suffered stab wounds to the left leg, left hamstring, left wrist and right shoulder.
The victim told a detective that Henderson accused her of falsely claiming gang membership before stabbing her, the affidavit said. Henderson is known to police as a member of the Sureños.
Henderson did not provide police with a statement during her arrest and did not make a statement while pleading guilty.
The malicious mischief charge stemmed from an unrelated incident in February and March. Henderson and Justino O. Brito, 23, of Wenatchee were arrested for allegedly spraypainting gang signs on restrooms at Kiwanis-Methow Park.
Brito was in possession of a firearm during his arrest.
Because of a previous felony conviction, he was not permitted to possess one. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief and was sentenced to nine months in jail. Up to four months of his sentence may be served on electronic home monitoring.