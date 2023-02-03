WENATCHEE — A woman who died in a mobile home fire this week in Wenatchee has been identified as Shanna J. Rice.

Rice, a 45-year-old Wenatchee resident, was inside the home on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue when it caught fire about 3 a.m. Wednesday.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

World news editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

