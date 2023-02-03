WENATCHEE — A woman who died in a mobile home fire this week in Wenatchee has been identified as Shanna J. Rice.
Rice, a 45-year-old Wenatchee resident, was inside the home on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue when it caught fire about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Rice shared the home with her fiancé, who discovered the fire, and another man, said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department. The fiancé alerted the other occupants to the fire, but Rice did not evacuate in time.
The fire originated in the kitchen, though it’s not yet clear how it began.
“Kitchen fires, they spread extremely fast — especially in a mobile home,” Brett said.
He noted the home didn’t have working smoke detectors.
Rice died of asphyxia due to the inhalation of the products of combustion, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris. Her death was ruled accidental.
Rice was the second Wenatchee Valley resident to die in a fire in less than two weeks.
Dany J. Rodas-Carbajal, 27, died Jan. 21 when the semi truck he occasionally lived in caught fire in South Wenatchee. His death was also ruled an accident.
Investigators determined the fire began in the cab of the semi truck and found multiple potential ignition sources, but aren’t certain which caused the fire, Brett said.
As a public safety message, Brett said people should evacuate immediately during a fire and shut doors while evacuating to help stop the fire from spreading. They should also ensure their homes are equipped with functional smoke detectors.
