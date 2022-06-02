WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman convicted in 2019 of mistreatment that led to the death of her 2-year-old son began serving the latter half of a 12-month sentence Wednesday following delays to her jail sentence.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber on April 14 ordered Elaine A. Hurd to report to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center by June 1 to serve 177 days of jail time.
However, Hurd was already in jail, arrested May 28 after allegedly headbutting her boyfriend when he objected to her treatment of their 2-year-old daughter. The man told officers Hurd "dragged her across the floor and threw her into the bedroom," according to an arrest report filed in Chelan County District Court.
In June 2019, Hurd, 39, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after she pleaded guilty in Superior Court to second-degree criminal mistreatment.
Hurd’s son, Rustin Thornton Atkerson died in August 2017 from a head injury sustained while he was in his mother’s custody in June 2017.
Hurd was pregnant when she was initially sentenced and released from jail on electronic home monitoring in July 2019. Her jail sentence was further delayed by COVID-19 restrictions at the Okanogan County Jail.
In an April order of incarceration, Hurd was given credit for eight days served at the jail and 180 days served under electronic home monitoring, or house arrest.
It’s unclear how Rustin was injured, but at her 2019 sentencing, Hurd she felt “responsible” for what happened because she left her son alone with her then-boyfriend Steven Rowe. Rowe was arrested in July 2017 in connection to Rustin’s death, but never charged.
Medical examiners who performed the autopsy said the injury was caused by blunt force and classified his death as a homicide. Medical professionals say Rustin would have lived if he was treated sooner.
Rustin’s father, Ian Atkerson, filed a lawsuit in May 2020 against the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which oversees Child Protective Services.
A physician in June 2017 made a referral to CPS in reference to a wrist injury Rustin sustained while allegedly in Hurd’s care, and then five days later Atkerson called CPS to report bruising he believed Rustin developed while with Hurd, according to the lawsuit.
Atkerson believes CPS could have prevented Rustin’s death if the agency took action to stop alleged mistreatment.
Hurd began her jail sentence on the conviction on Wednesday. Her arrest on May 28 came after an altercation with her boyfriend.
The boyfriend told police the altercation began after Hurd grabbed their 2-year-old daughter “by both wrists, dragged her across the floor and threw her into the bedroom and slammed the door,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County District Court. He said he told her not to treat their daughter in that manner and that she headbutted him, the affidavit said.
Hurd told police officers she couldn’t remember if she grabbed the child by the wrists and threw her into the bedroom because she’d used pain medications, but noted that she had on previous occasions.
She was arrested on suspicion of simple assault, a gross misdemeanor.