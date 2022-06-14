Wenatchee's Appleatchee: Dressage still shows off the skills of horses and their riders

WENATCHEE — They weren’t lopping off heads, but that’s where their horses’ actions originated.
The Appleatchee Riders Association dressage shows Saturday and Sunday showcased a variety of horses and skill levels at their indoor arena, while outdoor activities included pole bending and a 4-H show.
While English and Western dressage is now used to show off a horse and rider's skill, when people fought on horseback, it was a necessity, said Jane Hoxsey, a riders association volunteer.
“You had to have control of your horse on the battlefield,” Hoxsey said.
A horse’s swift turn, side step, or back up enabled the rider to take swipes at the enemy, she said. But if the horse got spooked too easily, it could mean death for the rider — getting tossed from the horse or enabling an enemy’s lethal sword stab.
At the same time, the rider had to learn how to communicate with their horse and stay calm.
English and Western dressage differ mostly in attire, said Mary Sawyer, a ARA volunteer.
In English-style, the horse wears an English saddle and the rider’s attire includes long boots, khaki leggings and a jacket.
Horses in Western dressage wear a Western saddle and their rider’s attire varies, but includes pants and a modest shirt. Riders often wear the same type of helmet in both competitions.
Additionally, English dressage is an Olympic sport, Hoxsey said, while Western is not.
The sport made its Olympic debut in 1900.
Dressage is characterized by “the harmony between horse and rider,” according to the Olympics’ website, bit.ly/horsedressage.
It’s also “the highest expression of horse training,” “the art of equestrian sport,” and “the groundwork for all other disciplines,” the website states.
But any horse is capable of that groundwork, Hoxsey said; it just requires hours of training — for the rider and the horse.
That was the case for 18-year-old Simone Shears and her mostly Andalusian, Dante. The pair were among those from the Relational Riding Academy in Cheney who traveled to Sunday’s Western Dressage Association of America-recognized show. Points and placement counted toward the WDAA World Championship Show this fall in Oklahoma.
“It took about a year to realize we were a partnership,” Shears said.
“She was fighting with her horse,” said her mom, Sarah Shears, as she watched the pair compete. “But they worked really hard.”
Sarah said her daughter often would leave practice saying she hated Dante, who was known as “the princess of the horses.”
But that all changed, Sarah said.
Simone said her trainer might’ve picked the horse for her because their attitudes complemented each other.
“I realized, 'Now this is the reason she (trainer) gave this horse to me,'” Simone said.
Cari White, 15, also competed Sunday and is in the same academy, with her horse, Binga, a Norwegian Fjord.
“It (horse competition) definitely helps build a lot of confidence,” she said. “You’re forced to be mature and be responsible around horses.”