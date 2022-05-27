WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health announced Thursday that the organization's new CEO will be its former chief operating officer, Manuel Navarro.
Navarro has been serving interim CEO since David Olson retired from the position in January. He was selected from 57 qualified candidates who expressed interest in the position, according to a news release.
Five were invited to initial interviews and then three were selected as finalists. The three finalists toured the CVCH's facilities and had full-day interviews with members of the board, leadership and management.
"Ultimately, after such a comprehensive search process, the committee agreed that Manuel’s passion for CVCH and proven leadership is what the team needs at this time," CVCH Board President Laura Leon said in a news release. "He has a strong vision for CVCH that will move the organization toward advancing our mission and improve access to healthcare for all in our community."
Columbia Valley Community Health provides services including a pharmacy, behavioral health and dental services, midwifery, pediatrics and more in the Wenatchee Valley and in Chelan. The main office is at 600 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee. The nonprofit is a federally qualified community health care center, which means it must follow a set of requirements such as providing a sliding fee. It also receives funding from Health and Human Services.
CVCH served 34,853 patients in 2020. Almost half of those were on Medicaid.
