WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District wants to improve relations between schools and the Hispanic community, and has tasked a longtime educator to lead the efforts.
Alfonso López has been hired in a newly-created district-level position director of Hispanic/Latino Relations for Wenatchee schools, where 53% of the students and families identify as Hispanic, Latino or Latina.
"My ambition is to be the link between the Latino community, perhaps not only the Latino community but the community in general, to be more aware of what the Wenatchee School District is doing and trying to do, and be the connection," he said.
For 16 years, López has served as the principal at the dual-language Lewis & Clark Elementary School, a role he will relinquish to take his new position in the district office. He will be involved in finding a successor for the position.
López will begin his new job on July 1 and said he wants to make himself known in the community.
"There is a big disconnection between Latinos and the Anglo community. I think many times, by not knowing each other, we tend to separate ourselves. And one of the barriers is, obviously, the language," López said. "But when we have this connection, when we have more things in common, we can communicate those among ourselves and I think things are going to be much better."
According to a Wenatchee School District press release, "the need to strengthen relations with the Hispanic/Latino community is clear."
"Based on feedback from parents and the community, and from the preliminary results of the district’s equity program review, the need to improve connections and build trust with Hispanic/Latino/a families is essential for the academic success of our students," the press release states.
Education Northwest, the firm conducting the district's equity audit, will present the full findings to the school board later this month.
López takes the role after working with the district on community outreach efforts. He hosts the weekly radio show En Vivo con el Sr. López, or “Live with Mr. López,” on La Nueva, which aims to keep Spanish speakers informed on education topics. López said he would continue the program.
López participated in several forums hosted by The Wenatchee World during the pandemic to discuss health precautions and other COVID information.
"My goal is that I'll be creating. I'll be building this path," he said. "Find ways to connect better with the community, find ways to attract people to come and share with us their input, their needs, their ambitions, their ideas."
The dual-language nature of Lewis & Clark attracted the eye of state Superintendent Chris Reykdal, who visited the campus in 2019 to learn more about the program.
“Mr. López’s unique life experiences, educational leadership, and role as a trusted and respected messenger in the Hispanic/Latino/a community make him ideally suited for this position — quite honestly, there is no one else who could do this work better than Alfonso,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon in a press release.
López moved to the United States at 24 and spent time in the orchards of the Wenatchee Valley and as a ranch hand in Ellensburg. He later received his bachelor's degree in education at Heritage University.
At Lewis & Clark, López worked as a paraprofessional and a bilingual classroom teacher before becoming principal. López was recognized as the Washington State Elementary Principal of the Year in 2019 and traveled to the White House that year for a reception and to further advocate for bilingual education in schools.
López has spent 27 years in the Wenatchee School District.
"Something I always wanted is to be someone who can lead the young generations and kids into better things," López said. "People obviously deserve better things, but many times they don't do it because they don't see role models."