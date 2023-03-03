230304-newslocal-polarplunge 01.JPG
Wenatchee Police personnel make their way back to shore after participating in the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park to raise funds and awareness support for the more than 7,500 Special Olympics Washington athletes that will be participating in sporting events this weekend at Mission Ridge, Leavenworth, and Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Based on the calendar, spring is still more than two weeks away and summer is merely a distant dream. But the snowy hilltops didn't scare away 100 people from taking a dip in the Columbia River Friday afternoon, all for a good cause.

Three waves of participants took turns braving the water at Walla Walla Point Park in a polar plunge fundraiser that raised $22,500 for Special Olympics Washington as of Friday morning. That figure will likely climb as the money is counted from those who discovered a last-minute courage to dive into 37-degree water in the name of charity.

Linda Betancourt, front, and Ruth Santiago, both with a group from Stemilt Growers, make their way back to shore after taking the plunge into 37-degree water at the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.
Tye Sheats, left, and Brandon Johnson, right, both with East Wenatchee Police Department, begin to enter the water wearing their horse costume as they have fun participating in the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.
Folks line up before rushing into the water to participate in the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.


