Wenatchee Police personnel make their way back to shore after participating in the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park to raise funds and awareness support for the more than 7,500 Special Olympics Washington athletes that will be participating in sporting events this weekend at Mission Ridge, Leavenworth, and Wenatchee.
Linda Betancourt, front, and Ruth Santiago, both with a group from Stemilt Growers, make their way back to shore after taking the plunge into 37-degree water at the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.
Tye Sheats, left, and Brandon Johnson, right, both with East Wenatchee Police Department, begin to enter the water wearing their horse costume as they have fun participating in the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge Friday afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.
WENATCHEE — Based on the calendar, spring is still more than two weeks away and summer is merely a distant dream. But the snowy hilltops didn't scare away 100 people from taking a dip in the Columbia River Friday afternoon, all for a good cause.
Three waves of participants took turns braving the water at Walla Walla Point Park in a polar plunge fundraiser that raised $22,500 for Special Olympics Washington as of Friday morning. That figure will likely climb as the money is counted from those who discovered a last-minute courage to dive into 37-degree water in the name of charity.
Wenatchee's Polar Plunge, hours before a 7 p.m. opening ceremony at the Town Toyota Center, was the fourth and final in the months leading up to the games. Special Olympics Washington hosted events in the Tri-Cities, Anacortes and Seattle in the run-up to this year's games.
Turnout — both for the games and the plunge — is the highest it's ever been. The plunge typically sees about 70 participants, while 11% more athletes are registered for a series of competitions throughout North Central Washington this weekend.
The cheer competition Saturday morning will have three times as many teams this year, so many that the competition was moved to Wenatchee High School for additional space.
"People are ready to come back, for sure," said Special Olympics Washington Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jaymelina Esmele.
The games are back in Wenatchee for the first time since 2020. The competition last year was canceled weeks before it was scheduled to take place due to a spike in COVID cases.
To register in the plunge, participants committed to raising at least $75, though several large groups raised far more. Mega Auto Sales raised the most, bringing in over $7,700, while the Wenatchee Police Department and Stemilt also contributed substantial donations.
Many wore costumes for their dive, including a Chewbacca, eggs and bacon and a fairy. As a journalist committed to the covering the assignment, I wore shorts, a tee shirt and a GoPro on my head as I joined the other river-plungers for a refreshing dip in the Columbia's chilly water.
Ballard Ambulance and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department were on hand to ensure safety, with several fire department swimmers stationed in the water. A hot cocoa station helped warm up those to braved the chilly water.
Competitions for Special Olympics Washington will be hosted throughout Wenatchee, Leavenworth and up on Mission Ridge Saturday and Sunday. To find a list of events and to sign up for volunteer opportunities go to SOWA.org.
"We're so glad to be back in Wenatchee," Esmele said, "the community has always been so welcoming to us."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone