WENATCHEE — On July 15, a fire broke out at Keyes Fibre, a company that makes packaging for fruit. It was not the first time.
Keyes Fibre constructs the fiber trays for fruit that people see when shopping at grocery stores, according to the company’s website. The fibrous material can be quite flammable and over the years the plant just north of Wenatchee on Highway 97A has had many fires.
In 2005 and 2006, the plant had several large yard fires in an area where they stored the finished trays, according to Wenatchee World articles. The fires reportedly burned millions of the trays and caused millions of dollars in damage.
The Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to an oven fire in the same building a few weeks before the July 15 incident this year, said Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1 chief. They also had another small fire involving pallets and cardboard in March.
Brett emphasized that overall Keyes Fibre does its due diligence in taking care of the inherent fire risk that comes with the product they make. “(The July 15 fire) is the first internal incident of magnitude that I’m aware of in 30 years,” he said.
In fact, the oven fire and the July 15 fire are not related, said Kevin Stangeland, Keyes Fibre vice president and general manager, in an email. The fire on July 15 involved the roof and had nothing to do with the company’s ovens. The cause of the July 15 fire is still undetermined and under investigation.
It is unusual for the company to have an internal structure fire like what occurred, Brett said. The fires in 2005 and 2006 happened outside of the building. The fire department has responded to oven fires over the years, but those have been contained in the company’s ovens.
Keyes Fibre has faced citations and investigations by the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries in regard to fire safety, according to state documents.
In 2019, the company was fined $7,200 for two “serious” violations, one of them for the build up of methane gas, within an oven, leading to an explosion, according to state documents. The explosion resulted in one employee receiving a concussion and another a small laceration on his knee.
The second was for not training its employees on the dangers of gas build up, according to state documents.
Keyes Fibre did not respond to questions about whether the problems tied to those citations also had to do with recent fires or what has been done to mitigate those issues.
This year, on July 11, state L&I opened an investigation into a complaint about alleged unsafe working conditions at Keyes Fibre, said Dina Lorraine, L&I spokesperson. An employee was concerned about the roof sagging in one of the buildings.
The company shut down the area and repaired the roof and no citations were issued, Lorraine said.
The complaint was not in the same building where the fire occurred, Keyes Fibre Vice President Stangeland said.
Keyes Fibre works hard to evaluate its procedures and to make sure its operations are safe, Stangeland said.
“We will determine what, if any, changes are needed after the investigation (into the July 15 incident) is complete,” he said.
Because of the fire danger, Keyes Fibre is listed as a target hazard by Chelan County Fire District 1 along with about 30 other buildings in Wenatchee, Brett said. It means that the building is at a higher risk for a structure fire, based on what the company does.
The fire department does annual walkthroughs of the building and for the most part, Keyes Fibre employees do a good job with safety, Brett said. One concern that fire department personnel have raised is the amount of fibrous material byproduct in the building.
“That may have been a factor either contributing to the ignition or propagation of the (July 15) fire,” Brett said. However, more investigation needs to be conducted to determine the exact cause, he said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
