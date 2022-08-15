Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
SPNW_5096795162_LayingDownHosesAtPaperFire.jpg
Buy Now

Firefighters lay down hoses along Highway 97A on July 15 as they prepare to fight a fire at Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant, in the background.

WENATCHEE — On July 15, a fire broke out at Keyes Fibre, a company that makes packaging for fruit. It was not the first time.

Keyes Fibre constructs the fiber trays for fruit that people see when shopping at grocery stores, according to the company’s website. The fibrous material can be quite flammable and over the years the plant just north of Wenatchee on Highway 97A has had many fires.

220716-newslocal-keyesfibrefire 03.jpg
Buy Now

Firefighters blocked Highway 97A for hours during the July 15 fire at Keyes Fibre.


Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?